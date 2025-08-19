Serving as the final stop before Clash in Paris, WWE Raw will air live on Netflix from the United Kingdom next week with a special start time of 3 PM ET. A couple of matches featuring Rhea Ripley & Penta and a special appearance by a WWE Hall of Famer have been added to the match card of the show during the latest bygone edition.

After teasing a possible heel-turn last week, Asuka apologized to IYO SKY for her actions on this week’s episode of WWE Raw and offered to help her, once again. However, IYO was firm on her stance that she needs to do things herself.

In a singles contest on WWE Raw, IYO SKY then defeated Raquel Rodriguez despite Roxanne Perez standing in the latter’s corner. SKY wiped out Perez with a suicide dive and went for another one on Rodriguez, only to be rolled through to her feet. Rodriguez then upped SKY for a Tejana Bomb in the ring, but SKY backfired with the bullet train before following it up with a moonsault for the pinfall win.

Perez and Rodriguez attacked SKY after the match, which led Rhea Ripley (not SKY’s DAMAGE CTRL stablemates Asuka and Sane) to run out to make the save. They worked together to get rid of the two former women’s tag team champions. Following this altercation, it was announced that Ripley will battle Perez in a one-on-one contest on next week’s WWE Raw.

The feud between Penta and The New Day will continue as Penta takes on Kofi Kingston on the show set in the United Kingdom. Penta also defeated Xavier Woods in singles competition on this week’s WWE Raw. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will also be on board, continuing her quest to claim a women’s Intercontinental Championship Match from Becky Lynch.

WWE Raw: Nikki Bella Returns On August 18 Episode After Becky Lynch Title Defense

WWE Raw August 25 episode match card

On the road to the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event, WWE will embark on a tour around different cities across the United Kingdom from next week onwards. WWE Raw August 25 episode will fall into that tour, emanating live from the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. The currently set match card for the weekly show on Netflix goes as follows,

– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

– Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

– Nikki Bella appears