In a historic occasion, Rhea Ripley got the opportunity to leave the second-ever all-women Evolution premium live event as the reigning women’s world champion in the WWE. A sudden run-in from Money in the Bank briefcase holder Naomi ruined that opportunity, but that didn’t essentially take away the chances for the former Judgment Day member from making history.

The original main event announced for WWE Evolution 2025 was a singles contest over the Women’s World Championship with Rhea Ripley challenging the champion IYO SKY. The story heading into this match was that Ripley had never defeated SKY in a singles affair in a series of matches that they have faced each other in the past on the main roster as well as NXT.

Days after Evolution passed by, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to reflect on her match and the all-women Premium Live Event. She reflected on the fact that at the inaugural Evolution Premium Live Event, she competed in a Dark Match against Dakota Kai for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, while in the next one, she got herself elevated into the headliner spot, which was quite the achievement.

Rhea Ripley thanked IYO SKY for making history at Evolution II

Rhea Ripley also thanked her opponent, IYO SKY, for contributing to her success at Evolution II with the following tweet,

“Always bet on yourself. From the Pre show dark match at Evolution 1 to the Main event of Evolution 2! Thank you @Iyo_SkyWWE for making history with me.”

Unfortunately, for Rhea Ripley, the main event of Evolution 2 did not go as planned. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and then pinned SKY to become the new WWE Women’s World Champion. The former multi-time champion then got one further attempt to go after the title at Summerslam in a triple threat featuring SKY and Naomi.

Earlier in the year in 2025, Rhea Ripley also wrestled Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in the opening match of the second night of WrestleMania 41 with the same world title on the line. Upon conclusion of the match, that match was immediately considered an instant classic, and Ripley herself admitted that it was the greatest match of her WWE career.