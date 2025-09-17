WWE offered a special treat for its fanbase in the form of last night’s NXT Homecoming 2025, with the nostalgia acts being a prime factor. A bunch of main roster talents appeared on the show that went down from Full Sail University, and a couple of them also put their titles on the line.

To kick things off on NXT Homecoming 2025, Triple H was there in the ring with Shawn Michaels, who praised HHH for the great work he’s doing with the main roster and securing billion-dollar deals. Triple H got serious and teased what if he wanted to return to NXT. Michaels said then they’d have a big problem. William Regal interrupted and said that they should settle it in WarGames.

In the opening contest of NXT Homecoming 2025, SmackDown roster members Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) defeated The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Before the win, Flair and Bliss put over NXT women from the past, including The Four Horsewomen and Paige.

Speaking of past women on NXT, Shayna Baszler made an appearance at NXT Homecoming 2025 after the title bout. Sol Ruca and Zaria were arguing about the finish of last week’s number-one contender’s match when Lainey Reid and Candace LeRae interrupted. Baszler joined them and mentioned being the longest-reigning champion on NXT. She told Sol and Zaria to fix their problem by apologizing to each other.

WWE NXT: Title Vs. Title And Tournament Finale Set For September 23 Episode

"Fix it, and you'll get everything you want." When Shayna Baszler speaks, you listen @SolRucaWWE and @ZariaWWE_… 😳 pic.twitter.com/5LmdTOL795 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2025

NXT Homecoming 2025: The Miz cost DIY their scheduled match

Later that night at NXT Homecoming 2025, The Miz made a surprise appearance and attacked Johnny Gargano with the skull-crashing finale. He threw him into the ring, helping Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams score the win over DIY in a tag match.

In backstage segments, Damian Priest and Sami Zayn gave pep talks to Tavion Heights and Je’Von Evans, respectively, while Montez Ford met with Darkstate. Bobby Roode had an encounter with Joe Hendry while Finn Balor channeled his babyface side, coming out on NXT Homecoming 2025 with his old music.

Finally, in the main event of NXT Homecoming 2025, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria defeated Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) in a six-woman tag team match with another former NXT talent, Bianca Belair, seated at ringside.