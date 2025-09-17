Coming out of the WWE NXT Homecoming episode, a massive dual title match has been announced for next week, where the two top titles from NXT and TNA promotions will be on the line. Amid massive backlash on social media from the TNA talents, the dual title match was made official for the upcoming weekly show on The CW network.

The WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Champion Trick Williams will go one-on-one on Tuesday, September 23 episode with both titles on the line. The winner of this match will advance to the No Mercy WWE premium live event on September 27 to defend the NXT Championship against the current number-one contender, Ricky Saints.

During the WWE NXT Homecoming episode, a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect was hosted with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints as his special guests. A surprise appearance came from Trick Williams as he went ahead with a verbal banter with Femi. Waller chimed in with a Winner Takes All match suggestion, which was further approved by the NXT GM, Ava, in a backstage segment.

Another bout announced for next week’s WWE NXT is the finals of the Women’s Speed Championship contender’s tournament, with Candice LeRae facing Lainey Reid. The winner of this match will move on to challenge Sol Ruca for the Speed title at No Mercy.

Speaking of No Mercy, a new title match has been added to the match card of the premium live event, as Ethan Page will defend the North American title against Tavion Heights to continue the ongoing feud between the two on WWE television. Heights defeated Page in a flag match on the September 9 episode of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT September 23 Episode Match Card

Returning to the home territory of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, following this week’s NXT Homecoming episode, the September 23 episode match card of WWE NXT currently features the following lineups,

– Double title match: NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams

– WWE Women’s Speed Championship tournament: Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid

– Lights Out match: Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT No Mercy 2025 WWE premium live event takes place Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in another on-the-road event edition under WWE’s third brand. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi/Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

– Women’s WWE Speed Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. TBA Tournament Winner

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights