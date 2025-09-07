Top WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair missed the latter part of the United Kingdom tour in August, and she’s still been sidelined from in-ring competition due to injury reasons. Unfortunately, there’s no legit update available on the exact details regarding her injury and how long it would take to heal up.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were scheduled to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Piper Niven & Alba Fyre on the August 29 episode of WWE SmackDown. The match was still on for the show after Niven was replaced by Chelsea Green hours before the match due to unknown reasons.

As Charlotte & Bliss were making their entrances on WWE SmackDown, they were attacked by Fyre & Green. Charlotte was unable to compete, leading to Bliss facing Fyre in singles competition, with the title match being abandoned. In a follow-up segment, this past Friday night on the blue brand show, Charlotte sought medical clearance but was denied by Dr. Lilly, forcing her to be out of action.

WWE SmackDown: Charlotte Flair missed action on consecutive episodes

Being the reigning tag team champion in the women’s division, the two back-to-back in-ring absences on WWE SmackDown have given birth to rumors that Flair must be dealing with some sort of injuries that forced her to stay out of any physical capacity, let alone compete in a title match. The on-screen attack by Green and Fyre was just a way to add a kayfabe aspect to the injury.

It is currently unknown when Charlotte will return to the ring on WWE SmackDown. She, alongside Bliss, is already due for a title match against the Secret Her-Vice members, while a new set of challengers will be crowned for the duo on this Wednesday’s episode of NXT.

This past Wednesday night, NXT General Manager Ava announced that a Triple Threat Elimination Match will go down on WWE NXT, this week, featuring The Fatal Influence – Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, The Culling – Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, WWE Women’s Speed and North American Champion Sol Ruca & Zaria, with the winning team getting a Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. There’s no update on whether the two champions from WWE SmackDown will witness the contender’s match on NXT, live in person.