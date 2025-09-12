The weekly episode of NXT, this past Wednesday night, has set up the tone for NXT Homecoming 2025, which will mark the return of WWE’s third brand to its earlier home territory of the Full Sail Arena for a night from its current residency at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Several big returns and match setups were made on the occasion, with several more reportedly in store on the actual night.

PWInsider Elite has now informed that WWE has plans to air just one episode from its original home at the Full Sail venue, and NXT Homecoming 2025, the September 16 edition would be the only show scheduled from the venue. As the report suggests, NXT TV taping will return to the Performance Center the following week.

As part of the return via NXT Homecoming 2025, WWE is planning to honor and recognize graduates from Full Sail University who went on to work in WWE, while also offering scholarships for current students of the university. WWE would also reportedly mark the partnership with Full Sail by having WWE officials participate in lectures.

NXT Homecoming 2025 will mark WWE’s developmental brand hosting its first broadcast from Full Sail University in five years, with the last one taking place on September 23, 2020. WWE had moved from the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they weren’t allowed to utilize the services of Full Sail University students to tape the shows. Since the pandemic, the WWE Performance Center has become the NXT brand’s home.

A bunch of WWE main roster stars will make it back to the developmental brand on the occasion of NXT Homecoming 2025, which includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, DIY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tiffany Stratton. Additional official names like Bobby Roode, William Regal, and Triple H are also expected to show up as indicated through a vignette for this penultimate show before the next NXT PLE, No Mercy.

A night we will never forget… NXT heads to Full Sail NEXT WEEK for NXT Homecoming! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sydgv3PU2L — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2025

NXT Homecoming 2025 Match Card for September 16 Episode

It will be a night of celebration on the September 16 episode of WWE NXT, next Wednesday night, also dubbed as NXT Homecoming 2025 at the Full Sail Arena in Winter Park, Florida. The officially confirmed match card for the weekly show on The CW network goes as follows,

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

– Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazzmyn Nyx)

– Grayson Waller Effect with guests Oba Femi & Ricky Saints