WWE presented NXT No Mercy 2025, the latest premium live event from the third brand under their banner, last night at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Multiple championships were on the line on the show, including the WWE NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Speed Titles, both of which saw the champions coming out retaining their belts.

In the fifth match of NXT No Mercy 2025, Jacy Jayne (c) defeated Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. As such, Jayne was able to come out of the show as still the titleholder after a lot of help from Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley and a mysterious hooded figure, who appeared by the end of the match.

More On Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE TV Appearance On Road To WrestleMania 42

It was an emotional night for the challenger as her family members were present at ringside at NXT No Mercy 2025. Countering a roll-up attempt from Jayne, she got Jayne into a rear-naked choke. As Jayne was busy taunting Vice’s family, Vice hit her with a DDT and applied a guillotine chokehold submission.

Later at NXT No Mercy 2025, Jayne got out of the ring to grab her title, but was intercepted by the referee. The two participants further traded back-fists, leading Vice to go out of the ring. This was when the anonymous hooded figure kicked Vice at the ringside when the referee wasn’t watching. Vice got back in the ring, only to be hit by the Rolling Encore by the champion to digest the pin-fall loss.

NXT No Mercy 2025 Dubbed As WrestleMania In Miami By WWE NXT Superstar

NXT No Mercy 2025: Women’s Speed Champion retained against a new opponent

In the opening segment of NXT No Mercy 2025, Shawn Michaels announced that Lainey Reed was not medically cleared to compete. Hence, Ruca would defend the WWE Women’s Speed Title against someone else. Jaida Parker was later announced to be the new challenger as Reed’s replacement.

Then, in the second match of NXT No Mercy 2025, Sol Ruca (c) defeated Jaida Parker to retain the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Lash Legend tried to attack Jaida during the match, but Jaida ducked. It led Ruca’s tag team partner, Zaria, to accidentally spear Lash. The chaos allowed Ruca to deliver a Sol Snatcher through the ropes to pick up the win.