In about a week from now, emerging WWE talent, Lola Vice, will get the opportunity to become a champion at NXT No Mercy 2025 premium live event and etch her name in the history books. After grinding a lot in the WWE developmental territory for the past three years, it’s perhaps time for her to elevate herself to a new sphere, and she’s all amped up.

Lola Vice will challenge the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne, at NXT No Mercy 2025 after earning her spot by winning a triple threat match against Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker at the NXT Heatwave event last month. Speaking of this golden opportunity with Going Ringside‘s Scott Johnson, Vice revealed her mindset at this point.

Vice pointed out that it was Jayne who took the NXT women’s title from her country-native Stephanie Vaquer, and it’s her duty to take the belt back. The former MMA performer is also aware of the fact that she won’t just have to compete with Jayne at NXT No Mercy 2025 but will also have to deal with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence.

“This is my third opportunity challenging for the title and I believe now more than ever, I’m ready. Jacy is a very tough champion. She took the title off of Stephanie,” Vice continued. “[Jayne has] Fallon and Jazmyn, even though I’ve knocked them both out already. I think I have my hands full next Saturday.”

Ex-WWE Stars The IIconics To Release Autographed 2026 Swimsuit Calendar

As she rose through the ranks in her WWE career in the past few years, Lola Vice sees herself as one of the top competitors on NXT. Now, in her hometown of Miami, she has the chance to achieve her dream by snatching the gold at NXT No Mercy 2025 in front of her friends and family. Hence, she sees this opportunity, no less than WrestleMania,

“Next Saturday is my WrestleMania in Miami. Like this is my moment and this is my opportunity to bring that title home… it just really feels like the stars aligning and this is my moment.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Tiffany Stratton Not Dealing With Major Injury Upon Missing WWE NXT Homecoming 2025

Heading into NXT No Mercy 2025, Lola Vice was seen in action at WWE Worlds Collide 2025 last weekend. Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice defeated Judgment Day (World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez) in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Vice hit a spinning back elbow on Perez to get the pin to gain some momentum ahead of her title match against Jayne.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT No Mercy 2025 WWE premium live event takes place Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in another on-the-road event edition under WWE’s third brand. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi/Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

– Women’s WWE Speed Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. TBA Tournament Winner

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights