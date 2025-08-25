There’s more than a month to go for NXT No Mercy 2025, the next premium live event under WWE’s third banner, but two matches for the card of that PLE are already set, coming out of this weekend’s Heatwave specials. Both these future bouts will be contested for two separate titles.

Held at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, NXT Heatwave 2025 crowned a new Number-One Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship in the opening contest of the show, where Lola Vice defeated Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan in a Triple Threat Match. Thus, the winner booked herself in the next NXT women’s title bout set for next month.

The finishing sequence of this match at NXT Heatwave 2025 witnessed Jordan capitalizing on a distraction by Parker by taking Vice for a spin in a fireman’s carry, and then ascending to the top for a 450-Splash. Vice countered Jordan’s dive into a submission, but she had to let go to avoid a Hip-notic from Parker. This way, Vice snatched Parker into a roll-up pin to score a shocking win.

NXT Heatwave 2025: Dual Champion Drops Title; Blake Monroe Wins At WWE PLE

Vice later met Jacy Jayne backstage after Jayne lost the TNA Knockouts title to Ash by Elegance at Heatwave despite not being the one to get pinned. It was then confirmed that Jayne will put her NXT women’s title on the line at NXT No Mercy 2025 in the Florida event. Plus, Jayne also got herself booked in a tag team match set for this Tuesday’s NXT.

In addition, NXT General Manager Ava also announced that she is bringing the Men’s & Women’s WWE Speed Championships to NXT. Ava told Sol Ruca (the current dual title-holder with the WWE Women’s Speed Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship) that there will be a Tournament featuring 1 Woman from NXT, 1 from TNA, 1 from AAA, and 1 from RAW or SmackDown, with the facing face her for the Speed Title at NXT No Mercy 2025.

WWE NXT: Two New Events’ Date And Location Announced At Heatwave 2025 PLE

The WWE Speed Championship is coming to NXT 🙌 And we will hold a tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender to face @SolRucaWWE at No Mercy! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Jo5NU33AsW — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT No Mercy 2025 WWE premium live event takes place Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in another on-the-road event edition under WWE’s third brand. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

– Women’s WWE Speed Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. TBA Tournament Winner