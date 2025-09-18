With WWE’s partnership with TNA/Impact wrestling promotion continuing, The IIconics, now known as The IInspiration returned on television in a major surprise. This came at the TNA Against All Odds 2025 pay-per-view event, adding a star power boost to TNA Wrestling TV programming. However, the duo didn’t make regular appearances despite signing up with the company.

While dipping their toes back into the professional wrestling scene, The IIconics are also seemingly involved in outside projects, as they have recently announced something their fans were glad to learn: An autographed 2026 swimsuit calendar that was up on the website (CassieLee.bigcartel.com), available for pre-order.

One half of The IIconics took to Instagram to share the news, further noting that the calendar will feature an entire year’s worth of fresh swimwear looks with the two popular female wrestlers channeling their style and attitude,

“We are SO excited to finally announce that our autographed 2026 Swimsuit Calendar is officially open for PRE-ORDER! 👙☀️ This calendar is 12 months of sunshine, style, and a little sass — shot with love for everyone who has supported us every step of the way. Each month features brand new swim looks and all the glam you’ve come to expect.”

CASSIE x JESSIE 2026 swimsuit calendar available for pre-order now!https://t.co/p133NzP2S3 pic.twitter.com/HSjJgsooED — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 15, 2025

The IIconics returned to wrestling at TNA Against All Odds 2025

The popular duo of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly known as Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, returned to TNA Wrestling, ending a hiatus of over three years. Eyeing to win back the tag team gold in TNA, they quickly got involved in a feud with the faction led by Ash By Elegance, which never came to a proper fruition.

In light of their return to the circuit, The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to speak with The IIconics about their comeback to pro wrestling, and they wanted to know what made 2025 the right time to head back to the ring for TNA Wrestling promotion. Asserting that they stepped away for family reasons, TNA was the right choice for them to return, given the positive experiences they had in the company.

“TNA is the right place for us as when we stepped away three years ago, it was from TNA. We really enjoyed our time there & loved the people & performers we were able to grow into. So, it only felt right to make our return to TNA,” noted Cassie, The IIconics member.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOoJXhHkQv8/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=66dd71e4-87ef-4341-993f-5f246e5af423