The final match card for NXT No Mercy 2025 premium live event has been finalized on the latest episode of NXT on The CW Network. A rematch between two of the bitter rivals of NXT has been announced, but this time around, they will be fighting in an extreme environment.

As confirmed on the September 23 episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace are set to go one-on-one once again at NXT No Mercy 2025 under a hardcore stipulation – Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

On the weekly show of NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated Arianna Grace. After the match was over, Blake Monroe came out with a trash can full of weapons, while Grace grabbed a chair. A brawl broke out between the two, and security had to arrive at the scene to separate them. Stevie Turner and Robert Stone then announced the Weaponized Steel Cage Match in a backstage segment between the two of them at NXT No Mercy 2025.

Crown Jewel 2025: John Cena Officially Booked In Penultimate WWE PLE Match

Monroe and Grace have been feuding for weeks, with their first singles contest coming at Heatwave in August, where Monroe picked up the win. Moving on, Monroe reverted to her Woman From Hell gimmick after Grace left her busted open on the September 2 episode of NXT. Monroe excelled herself in a hardcore environment as seen in her AEW career, and now she will again prove the same at NXT No Mercy 2025.

WWE Raw Superstar “Heavily Credited” For Stellar Performance At Wrestlepalooza 2025

In a WWE Women’s Speed Championship Number-One Contender’s Match, Laney Reid defeated Candice LeRae on NXT. It was the finale of a tournament featuring stars of multiple brands, and hence, Raid booked herself against the champion, Sol Ruca, at NXT No Mercy 2025. Reid secured the match-winning pin with a jumping knee strike, while she previously defeated AAA’s Faby Apache in the tournament’s opening round.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT No Mercy 2025 WWE premium live event takes place Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in another on-the-road event edition under WWE’s third brand. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi/Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

– Women’s WWE Speed Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lainey Reid

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights

– Weaponized Steel Cage match: Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

– Josh Briggs vs. Je’Von Evans