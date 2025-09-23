Making a triumphant return to in-ring competition at Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee is expected to continue her wrestling stint on WWE Raw. If the previous reports around her contract are anything to go by, then she’ll be sticking full-time, around the company. As much as she’s earned praise for not missing a step in the ring, it wouldn’t be possible without her female opponent in the Wrestlepalooza mixed tag team match.

While AJ Lee showed that she still possesses the skills that made her a fan favorite a decade ago, sources are crediting Becky Lynch for making her look good. The active WWE Raw roster member made sure the high-profile tag match with her husband, Seth Rollins, against the team of CM Punk and Lee went as smoothly as it did.

John Cena Hints At Next Match Opponent At WWE Crown Jewel 2025 In Australia

According to those in WWE via Fightful Select, Becky turned out to be a major reason why AJ’s first match after ten years never felt like coming after a long gap, “Becky Lynch was heavily credited for her performance, one longtime WWE name said that Lynch has helped lead so many wrestlers through matches when they’ve taken long absences and they feel she did well.”

WWE Raw: Title Match; Former Champion And Tornado Tag Set For September 29 Episode

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch built a reputation for working with Hall of Famers

This information aligns with the fact that Becky already has a reputation in the WWE Raw women’s locker room as a leader who can guide talent through big moments, especially with names who have come back from a long absence. Since Lee had been out of the ring since 2015, the pressure was massive on her. But Lynch’s villainous antics made sure that she got put over in a major way.

For the record, Lynch worked with Lita in a highly praised match that showcased the Hall of Famer at Elimination Chamber 2022. In 2023, Lita’s contemporary & the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, became an active member of WWE Raw, building a lengthy feud with Lynch. In this case, too, the seven-time women’s champion got to shine in the modern era due to Lynch’s work ethic.

Most recently, another WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, found her way back to become a regular roster member of WWE Raw, and she started by having a singles feud with none other than Becky Lynch. The two battled at last month’s Clash in Paris, with Lynch getting the victory to retain her women’s Intercontinental Championship.