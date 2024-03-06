NXT Roadblock 2024: Two Big Returns Take Place On March 5 Episode

Including the NXT Roadblock 2024 special edition, the WWE Universe has been on a spree to witness a number of returns to the black and gold brand. Last week it was Shawn Spears, previously known as Tye Dillinger who came back to the company with a newly found attitude.

This week at NXT Roadblock 2024, it was the athletic Sol Ruca who came back to the scene seeking vengeance on somebody who was the reason behind her absence from TV.

In a backstage segment, Fallon Henley showed gratitude towards Riley Osborne for taking the time to talk with Thea Hail. Riley remembered his recent encounter with Thea, mentioning her disinterest and lack of engagement, and she was not sure about things.

Blair Davenport interjected this session at NXT Roadblock 2024 and advised Henley to stay away from others’ affairs. Henley challenged Blair in a match as they had different approaches. Blair warned Henley that these efforts would eventually only add to her list of failures.

Sol Ruca returns at NXT Roadblock 2024 to seek vengeance

Then later the night on NXT Roadblock 2024, Fallon Henley defeated Blair Davenport after Sol Ruca returned and attacked Blair outside the ring when the referee wasn’t watching. Henley took advantage of the distraction and pinned Davenport.

Sol Ruca nearly missed a year of her career due to a torn ACL injury but then she made her unexpected presence felt at ringside and assisted Henley in picking up the win against Davenport who’s long been targeting some of the roster members of NXT with vicious attacks. Previously, Nikkita Lyons fell victim to her and she returned to the scene at the beginning of this year to attack Davenport.

Also at NXT Roadblock 2024, The No Quarter Catch Crew gathered in the ring and asserted that any member was eligible to defend the Heritage Cup. William Regal then made a surprise return on NXT and expressed that he has a connection to the Heritage Cup as it carries the excellence of the British and European wrestling scene.

He also urged the holders of the cup to hold that with the utmost honor and integrity. Regal’s son Charlie Dempsey declared his commitment to do the same while defending the cup. Plus, he also talked about doing it in a better way than Regal ever could. Regal responded by saying that he would closely watch them.