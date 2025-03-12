The weekly episode of WWE NXT was a special night, this week with this being dubbed as the NXT Roadblock 2025 specials. Emanating from Madison Square Garden in New York City, the show was headlined by a champion vs. champion match to have produced a dual title-holder by the end of it.

In the main event of the NXT Roadblock 2025 specials, airing, live on The CW, Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated NXT Women’s Champion Giulia (c) to become a double champion. With this win, Vaquer has also now become the NXT Women’s Champion for the first time.

As the match progressed at the Theatre situated at the Madison Square Garden, Vaquer gained control against Giulia who’s reportedly been dealing with some injuries. After driving Giulia’s face into the mat before delivering a Dragon Screw from the corner, Vaquer delivered three SVB finishing maneuvers to gain the pinfall win.

NXT Roadblock 2025 ended with Vaquer celebrating, holding both the titles as she has just wrapped up Giulia’s 63-day reign with the NXT Women’s Championship upon defeating Roxanne Perez at NXT New Year’s Evil in January.

“I’m Gonna Have Two Of These Bad Boys,” WWE Star On Becoming Dual Champion Before Wrestlemania 41

Road to title vs title match at NXT Roadblock 2025

The build to this title for title match at NXT Roadblock 2025 to crown a double champion started on the February 25 edition of NXT. Giulia came out to confront Vaquer after Vaquer had successfully retained the North American title against Karmen Petrovic. Giulia challenged Vaquer to this dual title match to which Vaquer agreed to set things up.

Heading into NXT Roadblock 2025, the news was that Giulia was dealing with an injury which forced WWE to arrange this matchup so that she could head onto a hiatus, from this point onward after dropping the title. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also noted that no unification is planned and that Vaquer will continue to hold both championships, going forward.

Vaquer had previously won the NXT Women’s North American Title at the Vengeance Day premium live event, last month by defeating Fallon Henley. In recent weeks, Henley has been looking for answers from the GM Ava on her rematch for the title. On NXT Roadblock 2025, Henley again asked for it only for Ricky Saints to interrupt the segment.