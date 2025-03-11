Just a night after a rare Monday Night Raw TV taping at Madison Square Garden, the NXT Roadblock 2025 special is waiting from the same venue. Tonight, this annual themed edition will take place in New York City with three title bouts scheduled on the card which also feature multiple top TNA Superstars. Plus, legends like The Undertaker have also been announced for an appearance.

The potential main event for NXT Roadblock 2025 will feature a Winner Takes All Match between the Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer and NXT Women’s Champion Giulia. The Winner Takes All caption has led to confusion about the future of both titles and whether they will remain separate from each other after the special episode.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that no title unification is planned for NXT Roadblock 2025 and that the winner will continue to hold both championships, going forward. Therefore, the Women’s North American Championship will continue to serve as the secondary female title on NXT instead of being combined with the NXT Women’s Championship. Time will tell if NXT Stand & Deliver will see the winner defending both titles at the Wrestlemania 41 weekend PLE.

A majority portion of the professional wrestling fans feels that the champion vs. champion match at NXT Roadblock 2025 was premature, anyway with Giulia having won her title this past January, and Vaquer winning her belt just three weeks ago. However, reports claimed that Giulia had been dealing with multiple injuries which led to announcement of the match.

PWInsider previously confirmed that dealing with an injury, Giulia is the one to need some time off following NXT Roadblock 2025. Though the details of her condition remain unclear, the expectation is that she would come up short in the champion vs. champion bout. As such, Vaquer will likely come out victorious, tonight as a dual champion.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 match card

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW at 8 PM Eastern Time in its usual airing timeslot. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s & Women’s North American title for title match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Moose

– TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz defend against Fraxiom

– Street fight: Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

– Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace

– WWE LFG coaches The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley appear