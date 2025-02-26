Several announcements for the NXT Roadblock 2025 WWE premium live event have been made featuring the ongoing WWE-TNA crossover partnership on the weekly episode of NXT. However, the biggest announcement for the upcoming PLE night was made in the form of a champion vs. champion outing from the NXT brand, itself.

Before this match announcement for NXT Roadblock 2025, just about 10 days removed from her NXT Women’s North American Championship title win at Vengeance Day, Stephanie Vaquer went through her first title defense against Karmen Petrovic on last night’s episode of NXT. Petrovic earned this title opportunity by defeating Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker in a triple-threat match last week with some help from her love interest Ashante “Thee” Adonis but she ultimately came up short.

After the win over Petrovic with a dragon-screw leg whip and a package backbreaker, Vaquer could have barely celebrated the win as she was surprised by the arrival of NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, who proceeded to challenge Vaquer to a match at NXT Roadblock 2025 with the notion of who’d claim the title of being “the best.”

NXT Roadblock 2025: Title Match And The Hardyz Announced For WWE PLE

A title-for-title stipulation to this match was teased during the segment which was further confirmed. Before the main event bout of the February 25 episode of NXT, the general manager Ava made Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer, official for NXT Roadblock 2025 with both the NXT Women’s Title & NXT Women’s North American Title being on the line.

Giulia started her reign as NXT Women’s Champion, last month after she bested Roxanne Perez at the NXT New Year’s Evil. She successfully defended the title against Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade at Vengeance Day. Thus, NXT Roadblock 2025 will mark her second title defense of this ongoing reign. As noted above, Vaquer will also put her NA title on the line for a second time at the upcoming PLE.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 premium live event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW at 8 PM Eastern Time in its usual airing timeslot. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s & Women’s North American title for title match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Moose

– TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz defend against Fraxiom