Four years after WWE made history by letting two black women steal the show, history should repeat itself at Wrestlemania 41. Going by the current update regarding the match card of the biggest event of the year, the second-ever ‘Mania match featuring two black women is now in the pipeline and it will happen via a shocker on WWE programming.

Jade Cargill has been absent from WWE programming since the fall of 2024 amid an injury but she is reportedly staying active in training for a match at Wrestlemania 41. A development in the “Jade Situation” segment aired on Smackdown, clearly eyeing a feud where the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi were convinced about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being the duo to attack Jade.

Naomi and Bianca are now headed to Raw to confront Morgan and Rodriguez, indicating a tag team title match showdown which was initially rumored for Wrestlemania 41 but then got preponed to Raw’s February 24 episode.

In a major swerve, Billi Bhatti reports that Naomi is scheduled to be revealed as the woman who originally attacked Jade and this will lead to a Naomi vs. Jade Cargill matchup at WrestleMania 41. It’s unclear if this angle was created because Jade got injured for real or whether she just wanted some time off for outside projects. PWInsider further informed that she recently was at the WWE Performance Center eyeing her TV comeback.

With creative plans for her return expected to resume on TV, Jade could be back as soon as the next edition of Raw during Belair and Naomi’s title defense against Morgan and Rodriguez.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)