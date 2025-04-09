A multi-women’s championship match has been announced for the annual NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event. On the latest weekly episode of NXT, a big return went down in the opening segment that stirred things up in the women’s title picture in the division, leading to the match announcement.

As announced by the NXT General Manager Ava, Stephanie Vaquer will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against the former champion Giulia, along with Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace, in a fatal-4-way match at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 after the set of events went down on the latest bygone episode of NXT.

On the second last episode before NXT Stand and Deliver 2025, Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker ended in a DQ in the opening contest. The NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer was seated at ringside during the bout which spilled outside the ring. Accidentally, Vaquer ended up hitting Grace in an altercation, causing the disqualification.

Wrestlemania 43: Possible Location Revealed For 2027 Edition Of WWE PLE

After the match, a brawl ensued when Giulia returned to television for the first time since losing the NXT Women’s title to Vaquer at Roadblock, last month. Vaquer was happy to see her, as Giulia quickly took down Grace and Parker. But Giulia soon laid out Vaquer with the northern lights bomb, targeting the title.

Later, in a backstage promo, it was explained by Giulia explained that what happened wasn’t about friendship, but rather demanding a rematch for the title. Later in another segment, Vaquer told the GM Ava that she would take on all three current challengers at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025, next weekend.

After defeating Giulia to become the NXT and the NXT Women’s North American Champion at Roadblock, Vaquer successfully retained the two titles over Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley, subsequently. Last week, she agreed to vacate the North American title with the condition being that she would get to name her opponent for NXT Stand and Deliver 2025.

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns, AJ Styles Vs. Karrion Kross Booked For April 14 Episode

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, just hours before Wrestlemania 41 Night One. The announced match card for the show to be streamed through Peacock in the United States and Netflix in the rest of the world goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in a triple threat

– Ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. TBD vs. TBD

– NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends in a Fatal-4-Way against Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker