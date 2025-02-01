The biggest WWE premium live event of the year under the NXT brand is NXT Stand and Deliver and it’s returning during the Wrestlemania 41 weekend with the 2025 edition. With WWE’s top-most superstars gathering in April for ‘Mania, a new report has now indicated that the WWE NXT brand will also run a show just a few hours before just like the years past.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, WWE will host the next NXT Stand and Deliver installment from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19. The T-Mobile Arena is about an 8-minute drive from Allegiant Stadium, in which WrestleMania 41 will go down on that same date and also a night later on April 20.

With WWE not confirming NXT Stand and Deliver 2025, an exact start time for this premium live event is yet to be revealed. But WWE Universe will be jam-packed with action on April 19 as the event will notably be taking place mere hours before the action unfolds at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Wrestlemania.

Update from last year’s WWE NXT Stand and Deliver PLE

Last year’s NXT Stand and Deliver turned out to be a remarkable event from WWE’s standpoint. In one of the major matches of the PLE, Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new NXT Women’s Champion and she reigned supreme over the roster for the better part of 2024. The show came along with seven total matches. On that same night, the current NXT sensation Giulia also showed up in front of the WWE Universe to affirm her partnership with the WWE.

Before WWE presents NXT Stand and Deliver 2025, they will be looking forward to Vengeance Day, which occurs on February 15 in Washington D.C. Multiple matches have been announced for that PLE, including a triple-threat for the NXT Women’s Championship. NXT Champion Oba Femi will also defend his title in a triple threat against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory while the NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley will defend against Stephanie Vaquer.

Originally, WWE’s NXT Stand and Deliver PLE series began in 2021, with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly headlining night two of the show. Except for the first edition, it has always been a one-night show and it has aired as a part of the WrestleMania week festivities.