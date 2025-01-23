It’s been some time that Wrestlemania in London is being discussed given the electric pro-wrestling fanbase that the region possesses. To increase their enthusiasm, a full-fledged tour including Raw and Smackdown tapings will be done almost a month ahead of the biggest event of the year in April.

In addition, according to recent reports, Wrestlemania itself still has the chance to become a reality in London. The Mayor of the UK capital, Sadiq Khan, has actively been pursuing the opportunity to bring the global spectacle. It appears that despite no positive update being provided recently, discussions between WWE and London officials are still ongoing.

London Mayor keen on making Wrestlemania a reality in the UK

As such, it’s been confirmed that London’s interest in hosting WWE’s biggest premium live event in the form of Wrestlemania is still intact and the city’s mayor is very much keen on hosting the first international event in this genre. A spokesperson for Mayor Khan told the following to Daily Star regarding this,

“London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe. The Mayor remains determined to bring even more sports from around the world to London, including the first international WrestleMania hosted by the UK, and continues to discuss future opportunities.”

Wrestlemania 42: Frontrunner City Revealed To Host Biggest 2026 WWE PLE

It was further added that the Mayor is focused on making London’s reputation as the undisputed sporting capital of the world and securing Wrestlemania could be an inducer to the process. This interest arises as an aftermath of productive discussions between Triple H and the Mayor, last year. While no formal agreements were reached at the time, London officials are seemingly committed to eventually securing the PLE.

With WWE intending to increase premium live events in international soils, the chances to see Wrestlemania London becoming a reality remains open. However, it’s unlikely that the event will be taking place in recent years as the two next edition locations could have already been decided. While this year Las Vegas gets to host it, Indianapolis and potentially New Orleans remain frontrunners as next year’s host.

WWE Draft 2025: Status Revealed For Annual Roster Shakeup Process

Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event schedule around 2025-26

While Wrestlemania 42 is expected to stay within the United States, WWE will be increasing its international premium live event spree in the future. The current PLE schedule of the company goes as follows,

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– January 2026: Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia

– April 2026: Wrestlemania 42 in New Orleans (to be confirmed)

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota