Following announcements regarding multiple championship matches at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025, the fourth match of the PLE was announced last night. It would be a non-title match between the current rivals of NXT.

After a confrontation between Ethan Page and Je’Von Evans inside Ava’s office, the NXT GM agreed to confirm this match between the two at NXT Vengeance Day set for mid-February. Ava added that she would grant the match as long as Evans is medically cleared.

Back in December, Page was cutting a promo on losing his smile upon dropping the NXT title when Evans came out and tried to cheer him up, telling him that people wanted to see him drop the ego. Page wasn’t happy to hear those words, and soon attacked Evans. He wrapped a chair over Evans’ head and stomped on it.

Since then, Evans has been dealing with the storyline jaw injury which puts a question mark on his status at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 in his scheduled match. Since then, Evans has tried to attack Page on several occasions. Also, on last week’s show, Evans prevented Page from attacking Cedric Alexander following their match.

Last week, the announcement came when the NXT Champion Oba Femi got tired of their questions and asked both Grayson Waller & Austin Theory to step up to the plate to set up a triple threat match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025. Giulia has also been announced to defend her NXT title against Bayley and Roxanne Perez in a triple threat. Plus, NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer was also announced.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 WWE premium live event takes place on Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Championship: Oba Femi defends against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

– NXT Women’s Championship: Giulia defends against Bayley and Roxanne Perez

– NXT Women’s North American title: Fallon Henley defends against Stephanie Vaquer

– Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans