Following a historic night of Royal Rumble 2025, the dust has just been starting to settle, and now WWE has released stats from the bygone event. The official stats breaking down who lasted the longest, or who became successful in holding the record number of eliminations are now out.

That being said, the stats essentially reveal which WWE Superstars made the biggest impact in the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, coming out of the Royal Rumble 2025 and it’s not necessarily the winners of the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair walked away with career-defining wins, but others also scored show-stealing moments.

The former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez shattered the record for spending the longest time spent in a single Women’s Royal Rumble match, clocking in at 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds. This performance at Royal Rumble 2025 ended up proving that she’s strong as hell when it comes to endurance which is essential in this genre of unpredictable matches.

The final sequence of Royal Rumble 2025 saw Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez locking horns for the opportunity to stand tall in the ring. After Nia Jax was taken out, it left only Flair and Perez to square off. Ultimately, Flair kicked Perez off the apron to win the Rumble match and become a two-time Women’s Royal Rumble winner, cementing her spot in a title match at Wrestlemania 41.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax also set a new record for the most eliminations in the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match, tossing out an impressive 10 competitors before Charlotte Flair took her out with help from Perez. Jax already possesses a history in the Rumble matches and she continued to add on to those moments following this year’s edition.

Stats from men’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match

From the men’s side, Roman Reigns showed his dominance, returning to action for the first time since the Raw Netflix premiere, eliminating four Superstars, including TNA’s Joe Hendry and Bron Breakker, before CM Punk shockingly threw him out. Jey Uso, the eventual winner was the one to last longer than anybody in the match by spending 36 minutes and 59 seconds in the match.

Before becoming the Royal Rumble 2025 winner, Jey overall took out three opponents, including John Cena to win the whole melee. The internet is not fully happy with the outcome as this was Cena’s final Rumble outing of his WWE career.