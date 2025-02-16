WWE – TNA partnership continued at the latest bygone NXT Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event with more cross-brand appearances. Following the official announcement of a partnership between WWE and TNA, the appearance of the current TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella was just a matter of time and it happened on last night’s PLE.

In a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe, the ever-entertaining Santino resurfaced on WWE programming at NXT Vengeance Day 2025. As expected, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was joined by his real-life daughter and “NXTNA” liaison Arianna Grace during this backstage segment.

To begin things in this segment on NXT Vengeance Day 2025, Grace interrupted the current NXT general manager Ava, and said there was someone whom she needed to meet. It was then that she introduced Marella who came out to have a conversation with. Marella stated that he remembered when she was just a little girl before Ava suggested they had to talk about some things.

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 marked Marella’s first appearance on WWE programming since the 2020 Royal Rumble when he attempted to enter the women’s Royal Rumble match as Santina, the on-screen sister character of Marella. Recently, Cora Jade has been making cross-brand appearances on TNA TV. She picked up a win this past Thursday night on Impact which might lead her to a future title match opportunity.

In more news from NXT Vengeance Day 2025, Oba Femi (c) defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat Match to retain the NXT Championship. After the match, the anonymous heel faction on NXT jumped the NXT Champion from behind. Two of the four managed to lift Femi and threw him to the other two before finally laying him out with a powerbomb.

The group now identified as the four individuals – identified as Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, and Osiris Griffin had also attacked, the reigning NXT tag team champions, Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 following their title defense. Lennox, the only NXT attendee had already congratulated Femi backstage after winning the NXT Championship, back in January.

