In less than three weeks, WWE will host the NXT Vengeance Day 2025, the first premium live event of this year under their third banner. On the latest bygone episode of NXT, multiple matches for the upcoming show have been announced and all of these matches will be contested for championships.

On last night’s The Grayson Waller Effect talk show, guest Oba Femi got tired of their questions and asked both Grayson Waller & Austin Theory to choose which one would face him at NXT Vengeance Day 2025. A frustrated Trick Williams came out and threw Waller and Theory out of the ring.

However, Femi laid out Williams right before his match with Wes Lee. Williams then battled Lee in a match that ended in a DQ after he shoved off the referee further showcasing his frustration. Later, Femi asked NXT GM Ava which person would get the title match, and in response, Ava declared that it would be a three-way match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

In the opening match of the January 28 episode of WWE NXT, Giulia and Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in a tag match. Later backstage, Ava announced that a triple threat match will take place at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 with Giulia defending against Perez and Bayley. Jade wasn’t happy about getting left of the mix.

NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley will also put her title on the line at NXT Vengeance Day 2025. Last night, she successfully defended the mid-card title in Atlanta by defeating Shotzi. As she was celebrating on the ramp, Stephanie Vaquer came out and the two had a staredown after which the title match was announced.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 WWE premium live event takes place on Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Championship: Oba Femi defends against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

– NXT Women’s Championship: Giulia defends against Bayley and Roxanne Perez

– NXT Women’s North American title: Fallon Henley defends against Stephanie Vaquer