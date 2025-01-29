A championship summit and multiple matches have been made official for the February 4 episode of WWE NXT scheduled for next week. Ahead of their NXT women’s title bout set for the Vengeance Day premium live event, the three participants will appear together in the same ring where things might go volatile.

In this summit, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will meet with Bayley and Roxanne Perez. In the opening match of last night’s episode, Giulia and Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in a tag match. Later, Ava announced the triple threat match for NXT Vengeance Day 2025. Jade wasn’t happy about getting excluded from the title match.

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will be in action, next week as he teamed up with former champion Trick Williams against A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Theory and Waller will challenge Femi at Vengeance Day in a triple threat for the title on February 15 at the PLE.

Wrestlemania London Still Being Discussed By WWE And City Authorities

In another title match announced for NXT Vengeance Day 2025, NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley will put her title on against Stephanie Vaquer. The two had a staredown on this week’s episode after which the title match was announced. Moving on, Vaquer will continue amping up her beef with the Fatal Influence as she takes on Henley’s cohort from the faction, Jacy Jayne.

The beef between Kelani Jordan and Karmen Petrovic will continue as the two collide next week on WWE NXT in a match. Also, Ridge Holland’s feud with The Family, led by Tony D’Angelo, will continue as he faces Lorenzo Stacks. These two got into a heated confrontation this week and had to be separated.

WWE NXT: Giulia Successfully Goes Through First-Ever Title Defense At Live Event

WWE NXT February 4 episode match card

After one week’s outside travel in Atlanta, Georgia, WWE NXT comes back at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for next week’s February 4 episode with the following matches made official,

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship summit with Giulia, Bayley, Roxanne Perez

– Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

– Ridge Holland vs. Stacks Lorenzo

– Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic