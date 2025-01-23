Being one of the most popular female superstars of the modern generation, Alexa Bliss’ absence from the WWE for over a couple of years has been felt. Starting from last year’s summer, reports are claiming that she’s shredding ring rust to get ready for the impending return.

In particular, PWInsider reported in late 2024 that Alexa Bliss was all set to re-enter the WWE women’s division ahead of Wrestlemania 41 which may not happen given the current situation. The same source has now revealed that the veteran star power was originally set to return on WWE Raw in San Jose, California which was the second episode on Netflix on January 13.

It was also affirmed by the source that Alexa Bliss would have been tied to a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks faction. However, just before the show, WWE Creative was told to scrap all plans and the return ended up getting canceled. Following that show, The Wyatt Sicks were also moved to SmackDown, but they still haven’t debuted on the blue brand.

Alexa Bliss could be dealing with contract-related issues with the WWE

That being said, WWE’s creative direction for the faction is currently separate from Alexa Bliss. According to sources, the decision to halt her return had nothing to do with creative issues within the WWE. With the former women’s champion fully ready to make her comeback, some believe that there could be a contract-related issue with her but that’s yet to be confirmed. She is still under an old WWE deal from before moving into the maternity hiatus.

In further updates, Alexa Bliss is not currently slated to be part of any creative pitches for the Women’s Royal Rumble, eliminating the possibility of seeing her return as a surprise entrant in the match. That being said, the initial expectations that she would return by WrestleMania season could be wiped out.

WrestleVotes previously also reported that merchandise and promotional materials were already in development regarding Alexa Bliss’ TV comeback but things are seemingly in limbo, for the time being. Henceforth, her last WWE appearance remains Royal Rumble 2023 where she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.