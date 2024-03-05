Paul Heyman Announced As The First WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 Inductee

Paul Heyman will officially capture his place among the greatest WWE Legends via his induction into the Hall of Fame club. The announcement was first made by the AP on Monday as the most successful pro-wrestling manager of all time was revealed to be the inaugural member of the honorary class. With this, the long wait of the fans to know about the inductees for the class was finally met.

The induction ceremony of the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 class is scheduled to take place on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, a city synonymous with Paul Heyman’s groundbreaking work in ECW. Once the official announcement via WWE, the veteran expressed gratitude for the recognition and remarked, “I consistently feel like I’m just getting started, and I’m just figuring this out” on social media.

WWE also congratulated the honorary with the following statement,

“Heyman’s influence on sports-entertainment has become immeasurable, as his brash, in-your-face attitude has paved the way for multiple generations of managers and Superstars. With a resume that is unmatched, Heyman now takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Congratulations to Paul Heyman on becoming a WWE Hall of Famer!”

Paul Heyman started the journey in professional wrestling in the ’70s

Paul Heyman’s journey in professional wrestling started in the 1970s when he served as a photographer for Vince McMahon Sr. in WWWF. He later acted as a manager in WCW before using his own mind as the creative force behind ECW in the mid-90s.

Moving on, he also left his mark on WWE’s landmark “Attitude Era” by joining the infamous “Invasion” angle where he aligned himself with Stephanie and Shane McMahon. However, those efforts came up short since none other than Vince McMahon was standing against them. Paul Heyman later acted as manager for more legends like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Big Show, and Kurt Angle.

Since the summer of 2020, Paul Heyman has been appointed to be The Special Council to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns which essentially helped to build one of the most impressive title reigns in WWE history. The Tribal Chief also acknowledged the Hall of Fame announcement in style by raising his finger on social media in Bloodline style.