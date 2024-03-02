WWE Smackdown: Rey Mysterio Makes Surprise Return On February 1 Episode

Rey Mysterio suffered a beatdown at the hands of Santos Escobar in the fall of 2023 to get sidelined from action. He was originally dealing with an injury that forced him to be out of action following surgery. But reports previously confirmed that he will be back in time for Wrestlemania 40 and that’s what happened during the latest episode of Smackdown.

In Carlito’s scheduled street fight against Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio interfered and ensured help for Carlito. There was a point in the match when the new version of Legado del Fantasma was beating down Carlito and his fellow LWO members. This is when the Master of 619’s music hit the arena and he appeared on the stage walking with crutches.

Upon his arrival on the ramp, Rey Mysterio acted like he was still injured until Humberto and Angel came to attack him on the ramp. He suddenly took the crutches and started beating down the pair with those before getting in the ring to help Carlito. He then got in Escobar’s face to renew the unfinished feud in time for WrestleMania.

This face-off distracted him long enough for Carlito to hit the Backstabber finisher. Rey Mysterio then connected with a 619 on Escobar and Carlito sent him through the table and got the pin for the win. After the match, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro celebrated in the ring with the returnee as the full LWO reunited.

Following Crown Jewel in October, Rey Mysterio had to undergo knee surgery, a procedure that was necessary for his health. Due to that surgical procedure, he was written off television and the send-off occurred courtesy of his former LWO member, Santos Escobar, who attacked him and left him out of the equation for the foreseeable future.

Later in an interview on an episode of K100, Rey Mysterio himself admitted that he was healing fast from the surgery. It was also noted how his in-ring style will have to be changed following the return,

“I know that I’m slowing down, the older I get, but I can make things look faster just by being in the business so long, that keeps the fans the perspective of ‘he hasn’t slowed down.’ I can go out there every time and pour it out. I don’t know how to hold back.”