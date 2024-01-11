Plans For Tiffany Stratton Upon Originally Set Main Roster Callup In 2023

For all the right reasons, Tiffany Stratton is being touted to be one of the future star powers of the WWE women’s division who is currently making a splash on NXT. In 2023, she has already achieved the accolade of being a one-time NXT Women’s Champion to solidify the fact that she’s the biggest innovation of the NXT roster in that period. After being praised by several critics and wrestling fanatics, she was also awarded the NXT Year-End Award for the best female talent.

In a surprising turn of events, it has recently been revealed that WWE had initially considered Tiffany Stratton for the role that the current Maxxine Dupri has been playing on the recent Raw TV tapings. This revelation came to light during a Twitch discussion featuring former WWE stars and members of the Maximum Male Models faction, Mace and Mansoor who used to be managed by Maxxine.

WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton Experiences Nightmare As Farm Worker On January 9 Episode

Tiffany Stratton was set to play the character of Maxxine Dupri

Mansoor remembered the sequence of events that led to the faction and the fact that LA Knight was never originally scheduled to appear in that group where Maxxine Dupri’s character was after a few days. This character got appreciation on Twitter, and eventually, Max’s sister started running thins for the Maximum Male Models.

It was further noted that Tiffany Stratton was the original choice for the Maxxine Dupri and that it was almost a last-minute decision to cast the former Sofia Cromwell from NXT. The change in plans surprised the duo but it favored the Buff Barbie Girl who got to shine as a performer on the WWE’s third brand.

Despite the change of plans for her on the main roster, Tiffany Stratton made appearances on WWE Raw and at premium live events, including Payback, where she started a rivalry with Becky Lynch. She thereafter dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch on the September 12 episode of NXT. But it’s a certain thing that someday, she will be allowed to make her presence prominently felt on Raw and Smackdown.

Tiffany Stratton Promoted As “A Significant Player In The Future” For The WWE