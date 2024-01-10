WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton Experiences Nightmare As Farm Worker On January 9 Episode

Tiffany Stratton has been involved in an intriguing storyline on WWE NXT with Fallon Henley which is going beyond the weekly TV tapings. After losing to Henley in a stipulation match, the fashion queen of the NXT brand has been forced to work at Henley’s ranch, this week.

Heading into the weekly episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton gave her fans a first look at her ranch duties and she seemed ready for the tough tasks. However, things didn’t end up well for her as seen throughout the video segments released on the latest episode.

How it started vs how it ended.. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/ovHcFkmQef — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) January 10, 2024

tiffany stratton/fallon henley segment part 2, this was even BETTER! tiffany is just to funny 😭#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0Faa0crfjw — 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 (@TwistedJohnX) January 10, 2024

Overall, three video clippings were presented on the show where Tiffany Stratton started doing her duties by almost vomiting the fragrance of manure from the farm. After washing them, she was all covered with mud and hey. Finally, she was washed through water in a more insulting move for a dominant persona like her.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Surprise Entrants For Men’s And Women’s Rumble Matches

WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton came up short against Fallon Henley

It was at NXT New Year’s Evil that Fallon Henley squared off against former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in a high-stakes match. Henley’s victory meant that her current adversary would have to join her backstage as Henley’s personal “Ranch Hand for a Day.” Since the former NXT Women’s Champion came up short, she had to join Henley on the ranch duties as seen, this week.

WWE NXT: 20-Woman Contender’s Battle Royal Announced For Next Week

Fallon Henley wants eye opener for Tiffany Stratton

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Henley has now hinted at some of the responsibilities that her new servant will have to go through. Tiffany Stratton is someone who loves to keep her fashion game high and must have never experienced the simple life that one can live on a farm. Henley mentioned that working as a ranch hand would turn out to be an eye-opener for the former NXT Women’s Champion,

“I really hope it is [a learning experience] because some people in life, and everything, have things handed to them on a silver platter, and there are some people who have to actually work hard to get to where they want to be in life. Hopefully, [Tiffany] has a little bit of a bruised ego, and this helps kind of teach her what it takes to elevate yourself without having every opportunity handed to you on a silver platter.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)