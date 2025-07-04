Given that Summerslam is barely a month away in the WWE calendar, Roman Reigns should return to television in time for the show, as the probability is high for him to compete in a match. This would be a scenario unlike last year, where he showed up at the premium live event in a surprising capacity to re-insert himself into the Bloodline storyline rather than featuring in the match card.

Previous reports from WresteVotes already confirmed that WWE wasn’t just getting the wheels in motion for Roman Reigns’ comeback, but they are also ensuring to cap off the moment with a lot of merchandise sales. New promotional and marketing materials around him are already in development, signaling that WWE is serious about flashing the spotlight onto him with alternate versions of his moniker.

In a new update from WrestleVotes, it’s been confirmed that Roman Reigns will return to WWE TV before SummerSlam 2025 and will set up a match for the biggest event of the summer. This is the first time that WWE will be hosting the first two-night SummerSlam edition in history, and henceforth, they’d need all of their top stars to be a part of this event to make it a successful outing.

Rumored date revealed for Roman Reigns’ WWE TV return

The source didn’t clarify who Roman Reigns would be targeting upon his return for the impending match at Summerslam. A popular belief is that he might show up on WWE TV at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, since Seth Rollins will also be a part of this event, competing in a match against LA Knight.

For the past few weeks, Knight had been attacked by Rollins and his cohorts on WWE programming. This led to Knight firing back on Raw, this past Monday night, to set up the match at SNME, where the numbers game should not let him prevail, and this presents a perfect scenario for Roman Reigns’ return.

We haven’t seen Roman Reigns since getting ambushed by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the chaotic Raw episode after WrestleMania 41, just after Paul Heyman betrayed him and CM Punk at ‘Mania. While staying low-key on WWE programming, he’s reportedly been involved in projects in Hollywood.