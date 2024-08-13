Randy Orton is one of the very few WWE-lifers who never left the comfort zone of the company in his entire career. Starting with the WWE in the early 2000s, he’s already spent 22 years with the brand and if the latest reports are any indication then he will be here for at least five more years.

Per the reports of Fightful Select, Randy Orton has signed a new contract that will keep him in the company for five more years that’s until 2029 summer. As of this writing, neither the WWE Superstar nor the company had confirmed the the rumors to be true, but one source discussed how the facilities changed for the concerned name which could be due to the new contract signing.

“[N]ot confirming that he did sign a new deal, but the guaranteed money associated with contracts now is a drastic shift from what it was in 2019. There have been changes to our live event schedule, touring, international dates, media obligations, merchandise, and social media that would be much more fair to just reach a new deal in many situations,” the source offered regarding the current status of Randy Orton.

Randy Orton previously signed a WWE contract in 2019

Randy Orton previously re-signed a five-year deal with WWE in 2019 after teasing a move to All Elite Wrestling. The belief was there that he was using the newly started promotion owned by Tony Khan for leverage to receive a lucrative deal by then Vince McMahon-owned WWE.

Now that the new contract extension news is out in public, it’s safe to say that Randy Orton will presumably end his career in WWE especially if there is any truth to his previous admission where he indicated to hang up the boots at 50, and he’s currently 44. Hence, his reported new deal will expire close to his assumed retirement timespan.

Re-signing Randy Orton is a huge get for the WWE as they have succeeded in locking another major name into a contract. Drew McIntyre recently signed a new contract with WWE earlier this year despite speculation that he’d be going to AEW. Even CM Punk restructured his deal with the WWE in July to solidify his stay under this newly owned TKO banner.

