The audience present and watching WWE Raw, this week was up for a pleasant surprise as two former world champions made appearances on the show. Mark Henry and Candice Michelle are the two names who were shown enjoying the episode that took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Henry was seen smiling in the crowd on WWE Raw with his son Jacob, who is part of the wrestling team at the University of Oklahoma. It was also noted by WWE commentator Michael Cole that Jacob had signed a deal with the WWE which should drag him to NXT programming in the foreseeable future.

This appearance by Henry was his first WWE Raw appearance in over a year since he left the company in 2021. It also ended the former world champion’s 25-year run with WWE to join AEW as part of their broadcast team. Back in this year’s May, Henry announced that he would not be renewing his contract with the AEW to serve as a contributor on Busted Open Radio podcast.

Candice Michelle last appeared on the WWE Raw reunion episode

Former Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was also seen enjoying WWE Raw along with the Austin fans in what marked her first appearance on WWE television in over five years. She made a cameo appearance on the Raw Reunion episode in 2019 to become one of the WWE 24/7 Championship winners from that night before losing to Alundra Blayze.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQLHKjbn7tc&pp=ygUUY2FuZGljZSBtaWNoZWxsZSB3d2U%3D

In the mid-2000s, Candice Michelle became one of the mainstays in WWE Raw programming but she didn’t have much to do other than playing an eye candy persona. However, exceptionally, she ended up becoming a WWE Women’s Champion coming out of the Divas Search contest which was a first-time-ever instance in WWE.

Working on WWE Raw from 2004-2009, Candice won the Women’s Title in 2007. She is often touted to have shared some intimate moments with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a storyline perspective. Remembering that instance, she previously admitted to being uncomfortable working in such a scenario. However, she was allowed to become a champion at Vengeance: Night of Champions in September by defeating Melina.