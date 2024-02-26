Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On Two Big Matches For April WWE PLE

Elimination Chamber 2024 confirmed the Men’s and Women’s World Heavyweight Championship Matches at Wrestlemania 40 via the two Chamber Matches. Plus, multiple altercations went down at the bygone WWE PLE which essentially confirmed some more big-time showdown scheduled for the biggest PLE of the year.

After how things went down at Elimination Chamber, it appears that a massive United States Title Match will go down at Wrestlemania 40 as the champion Logan Paul started a rivalry with Randy Orton. The Maverick cost The Apex Predator, the WWE Chamber match by using his pendant brass knuckles which should set up a massive title match showdown.

Wrestlemania 40 Full Week Schedule Revealed Around WWE PLE

LA Knight was also seen having momentums in the Elimination Chamber Match but then he got eliminated due to interferences from Smackdown’s AJ Styles who was nowhere near to be involved. Styles blasted Knight with a chair shot to cause his elimination from the match. If reports are to go by then these two incidents have set up two big matches at Wrestlemania 40.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer’s report in Sunday’s Daily Update, WWE officials have approved the Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs. LA Knight matches and these two showdowns will go down at WrestleMania 40,

“Coming off the Chamber show, those at WWE have confirmed both bouts, AJ Styles vs. LA Knight and Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton, that yesterday’s show appeared to set up. Both are right now listed for Mania.”

Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch have won their respective Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches at Elimination Chamber PLE and they will also head onto Wrestlemania 40 for World Title matches.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The speculated match card for the PLE is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)