Over on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, an interesting tag team match with a couple of stipulations was announced. Depending on the outcome of the match, a title bout for the Women’s championship was supposed to be announced for the Bad Blood premium live event set for October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tag match took place on this week’s WWE Smackdown with the following stipulations,

Whoever pins Nia Jax or Tiffany Stratton between Bayley and Naomi will get a title match against her at next month’s Bad Blood PLE. But if Stratton or Jax is able to pin either Bayley or Naomi, then whoever would digest the fall would have to leave the WWE SmackDown brand.

Over on WWE Smackdown, the match capacity was a bit twisted further as it was further announced that this would be a tornado tag team match where Bayley & Naomi ended up defeating WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax & Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton but no definitive winner was declared due to the chaotic match finish.

In the final sequence, Jax put Bayley down with the Samoa Drop and laid upon her to get the pinfall when Naomi came and rolled her up. At the same time, Bayley also assisted her as both of them pinned the champion. The referee awarded the two of them with the desired win.

As a result, no one between them was announced to have captured the championship match opportunity at Bad Blood. Later WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced Bayley vs. Naomi for next week’s episode with the winner getting to face Nia Jax for the Women’s Championship at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE.

WWE Smackdown September 27 episode match card

The WWE SmackDown September 27 episode will go down from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and it will be the second-last episode before the Bad Blood premium live event. The current match card for the weekly episode of WWE’s blue brand goes as follows,

– Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Andrade has a 3-2 upper hand in this series)

– Number one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Championship at Bad Blood: Bayley vs. Naomi