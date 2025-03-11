WWE reportedly planned big twists and turns on the road to Wrestlemania 41 and it’s been reflected on the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Last week, the women’s world title changed hands but the former champion continued to be in the title picture to set up a multi-person matchup at the biggest premium live event of the year.

In the presence of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. WWE subsequently announced that it will be IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41.

In light of last week’s announcement, Michael Cole interviewed SKY in the ring on this week’s Raw from the Madison Square Garden. She expressed her excitement over becoming champion, being in the MSG, and going to WrestleMania 41. Belair joined her opponent in the ring after which Cole asked that had The EST not out there, Rhea Ripley could still be holding the championship.

WWE Raw: IYO SKY Makes Wrestling History With Women’s World Title Win

WWE Raw: IYO SKY slapped both of her Wrestlemania 41 opponents

Bianca credited her Elimination Chamber match win and the fact that she wanted to observe her Wrestlemania 41 opponent by herself to be the reason to be at ringside. Ripley then stormed down to the ring to confront Belair with Bianca questioning that Ripley was defensive because she knew that she couldn’t beat “The Genius of the Sky” on her own.

An ignored SKY attempted to intervene in the segment only for Ripley to push her in the face. Ripley told Bianca was hiding behind SKY as she hid behind Naomi and Jade Cargill. Bianca then pushed SKY in the face with confrontation continuing. SKY had enough of the situation and slapped both women in the face. She ended the segment by pointing at the WrestleMania 41 sign.

This segment on WWE Raw was seemingly a setup of a three-way title match at Wrestlemania 41. WrestleVotes already reported that WWE Universe shouldn’t be worried as Rhea Ripley will not be excluded from the women’s world title matchup, currently scheduled to be a triple threat and WWE had re-routed the storyline in that direction, only.