Lyra Valkyria is up for her possible toughest title defense following this week’s episode of WWE Raw now that a Judgment Day member will be challenging her, next over the championship. As such, the new challenger has already predicted to be a dual champion in the coming weeks on the road to Wrestlemania 41.

On the March 10 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the new number-one contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Thus, she would face the champion Lyra Valkyria on a date yet to be announced.

WWE Raw Talents Broke “Usually Off-Limits” Rules For Championship Win

As the stakes being high on WWE Raw, with the winner earning a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, the Judgment Day members, the other half of the women’s tag team champions, Liv Morgan alongside Dominik Mysterio were out to provide assistance to Raquel during the match.

The finishing sequence of this match on WWE Raw saw both Morgan and Dominik interfere by jumping on the apron. Bayley knocked Morgan off the apron and went for a dive on the outside but Rodriguez caught her midway of that dive and slammed her onto the announce table. Bayley was able to make it back into the ring within the referee’s ten-count, but Raquel waited for her with a big boot and a Texana bomb for the pin-fall win.

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria Excited “For Whoever And Whatever” Next In Historic Title Reign

WWE Raw: Update on Lyra Valkyria’s IC Title reign

On the March 3 episode of WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in one of the three title matches scheduled for the show. Nile previously targeted the champion by eliminating her from the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match which caused Valkyria’s latest bygone title defense.

Valkyria won the inaugural IC title back on the January 13 edition of WWE Raw, defeating Dakota Kai in the finals to crown the first-ever champion. Before Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile for the title, she also defeated Dakota Kai in a rematch, the week before with the title hanging in the balance.

As for Rodriguez, she has been a part of Judgment Day, forming a tag team with Liv Morgan and assisting the latter during her women’s world title run. On the February 24 edition of WWE Raw, the duo defeated Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to win the Women’s Tag Team titles.