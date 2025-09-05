Stepping away from the professional wrestling circuit almost a decade ago, AJ Lee is set to make her WWE return, possibly this week, since she’ll be competing at Wrestlepalooza set within two weeks from now. While many people were surprised by how WWE imminently preponed her return, the real reason behind the company taking this decision has now been revealed.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes Radio, WWE has tried to bring AJ Lee back since CM Punk’s return in November 2023. However, in recent years, these efforts became even stronger as the company believes that this return by the influential figure in WWE’s Divas/Women’s division will create significant buzz for their upcoming debut on ESPN.

It was noted in the report that, unlike past attempts, this was the first time that WWE really pushed hard for AJ Lee to say yes, and they were successful in the attempt. As a result, the former longest-reigning Divas Champion is now officially on her way back to the company and will be part of the Wrestlepalooza PLE card.

WWE wanted to create buzz with AJ Lee return ahead of ESPN debut

“We are also told this isn’t the first time WWE has tried to bring her in since CM Punk returned in November of 2023, but this is the first time the company has pushed for it in such a big way, as they feel like her return can generate significant buzz heading into the ESPN debut,” the source dissected AJ Lee’s 2025 return.

“This is the first time they’ve really pushed her to come back to make a decision that they wanted to hear the yes word, and they got it.”

The seemingly inevitable AJ Lee return rumor has also positively impacted this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Since WWE fans expect the former WWE Divas Champion’s return to be imminent on the September 5, 2025, episode of the blue brand’s show in their hometown of Rosemont, Illinois, there has been a massive ticket surge, despite no official confirmation from the WWE.

As of this writing, the reports claim that AJ Lee is expected to make her comeback on WWE programming to set up a big tag match at Wrestlepalooza, the first WWE premium live event on ESPN. She will team up with her husband, CM Punk, to face another power couple in the WWE, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.