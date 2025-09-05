This week’s WWE SmackDown is reportedly shaping up to be one of its most significant episodes in recent memory, with John Cena possibly appearing one last time on the blue brand as an active in-ring competitor. A former WWE Divas Champion is expected to make her return to TV after a decade. Now, the presence of Brock Lesnar may add even more star power to the night.

Fightful Select reports that The Beast Incarnate has been booked to travel to Chicago this week, with internal discussions pointing to the fact that he will eventually make his next TV appearance on the weekly episode of WWE SmackDown. Sources within WWE indicated that he was originally scheduled to be in the city on Thursday, further suggesting his involvement in the show.

As noted above, WrestleVotes had already revealed that tonight is expected to be the final WWE SmackDown appearance of John Cena’s career at the same building where he debuted back in 2002, confronting Kurt Angle. For the time being, Cena and Lesnar are set to compete in a match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, though WWE has not officially announced the match.

If Lesnar does show up on WWE SmackDown then this episode could serve as the launching point for his anticipated clash with Cena after his surprise return at SummerSlam 2025 by assaulting Cena. While Cena will be winding down his career, afterward, another legend, namely Lesnar, is expected to step into the spotlight to take his spot. At this juncture, WWE is clearly positioning Chicago as the set-up for a pivotal major event – Wrestlepalooza.

Apart from the two former rivals, CM Punk will appear on WWE SmackDown in front of his hometown fans, and there are rumors that his wife, AJ Lee, could also make her first appearance on WWE TV after 10 years on the show.

WWE SmackDown September 5 Episode Match Card

The September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown will air from the All State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, bringing all the fallouts from Clash in Paris, while builds for Wrestlepalooza from the blue brand will also commence. Currently, the two set appearances for the weekly show on the USA Network go as follows,

– John Cena to appear

– CM Punk to appear in his hometown