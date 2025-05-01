Leaving the familiar territory of TNA Wrestling in early 2024, Deonna Purrazzo had high hopes from All Elite Wrestling. Admittedly, she also gave up on an offer made by WWE to sign up with the Tony Khan-owned company to experience the best of competition. It’s safe to assume that the expectations were hardly fulfilled.

Rather, Deonna Purrazzo wasn’t spotted on AEW Dynamite or Collision for the earlier part of 2025 following a series of losses on TV, and fans have been wondering what’s going on with her, backstage. Despite not doing anything wrong, it appears that the talented wrestler has found herself off AEW’s flagship show in what appears to be a lack of planning.

During a Q&A episode of Fightful Select’s podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Deonna Purrazzo’s recent absence from television and whether her college schedule was the reason behind this. That theory was quickly shut down by the veteran.

“Her college obligations have never interfered with her AEW bookings or anything like that,” Sapp affirmed, adding that SNHU (Southern New Hampshire University) is known for its flexibility to accommodate a working schedule in the first place.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Final Match Set For PPV

Deonna Purrazzo was never planned to add another member to Vendetta

Sapp further commented on what could be the reason behind Deonna Purrazzo’s absence from AEW TV. It was made clear that the rumored third member of The Vendetta faction was never meant to appear, and the group eventually started functioning as a unit,

“There was never an actual plan to add a member to the Vendetta, and that was only thrown out there to add intrigue. She’s made pitches creatively, but as of now, there aren’t immediate creative plans for her or the Vendetta.”

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Admittedly “Wanna Make A Baby” With Husband In 2025?

At the similar timeframe, CMLL has also stopped working with Deonna Purrazzo son after making her debut in the company. Any crossover appearance with CMLL also reportedly came to a halt with no imminent plans in the chalkboard, “CMLL had Lady Frost team with Taya instead of Deonna, so she hasn’t had those bookings of late, either.”

While this doesn’t mean that CMLL won’t pursue Deonna Purrazzo, anymore, it only appears that nothing was on the card for the first quarter of 2025 at a similar time when AEW also was unable to offer something productive for the former multi-time champion. With these shortcomings, only time will tell if this gap will negatively impact her AEW career in the future.