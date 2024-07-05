Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2022, Maria Kanellis has mostly been seen as a manager before moving into a hiatus. She hasn’t wrestled a match in the company and chances are very low that we will see her in a wrestling capacity in the future. She was last seen in competition in the summer of 2019, when she and her husband Mike Bennett lost a mixed tag team match to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

That was during her second stint with the WWE which ended in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts. During this tenure, Maria Kanellis walked out of the company as a two-time mom in her personal life with some bitter experiences in her memory. Things weren’t that sweet for her in her first run either where she picked up beef with two former women’s champions.

A report from Wrestling INC noted how Melina was not in the good books of Maria Kanellis. According to her, Melina reportedly held meetings with the rest of the women’s locker room telling them not to use certain moves that she planned on performing herself inside the ring. Despite this fact, she feels that Melina wasn’t good enough to perfectly deliver those moves.

Melina would also reportedly instruct the women’s locker room who they were not allowed to date, even though she herself was in a relationship with the Johnny Nitro. Later, rumors were rife about her cheating with former World Heavyweight Champion Batista, which never seemed to go away. If Maria Kanellis is to be believed, then the women’s locker room sided with her in this matter.

Maria Kanellis once danced with Nikki Bella’s ex-boyfriend

Apart from Melina, Maria Kanellis also to Twitter last summer and accused The Bella twins of sabotaging her WWE return as she was in talks with the company for a WrestleMania match. Allegedly, the twins had gone out of their way to block the returns of two other Divas, widely believed to be Barbie “Kelly Kelly” Blank and Maryse Ouellet,

Also, Maria Kanellis once danced with Dolph Ziggler who was in a relationship with Nikki Bella back then which created a rift between the two ex-WWE Divas,

“So all of a sudden when I’m dancing with Dolph I get a tap on the shoulder and it’s Nikki Bella going, ‘what are you doing?’ And I said, ‘uh, dancing with my friend?’ And she’s like, ‘oh, he’s with me.’ I said ‘okaaaay, sure.’”