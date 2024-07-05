Since returning to the WWE in 2021, Zelina Vega has put up efforts to become someone with improved skill sets. Her work ethic and dedication toward the craft also made her the inaugural Queen’s Crown champion which further led her to become a one-time Women’s Tag Team Champion. But the goal for the promising star remains the same and that’s to become a singles champion.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Zelina Vega got the opportunity to square off with Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Title. Showcasing her abilities, the challenge became this close to winning the belt with Rey Mysterio standing in her corner. But then again, Dominik played a dividend for Liv who ultimately emerged victorious in the process.

Following the loss, Zelina Vega spoke with WWE interviewer Cathy Kelly with Rey Mysterio standing by her side. Thanking Rey for being the support system, Kelley mentioned that she would have been a champion if Dom had not interfered,

“As you said, mixed emotions. Because, I was this close to beating her [Liv Morgan]. I had her. I’ve been so close to actually winning that goal that I’ve wanted for so long. And Dominik decides that now is the time to get involved in my business. But at the same time, on the flip side, you [Rey Mysterio] did take care of that.”

Rey Mysterio has tons of encouragement toward Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio advised Zelina Vega not to lose hope about winning the belt someday as she was this close. Morgan is the champion for a reason and the LWO member just needs to upscale her game a bit to call herself the women’s world champion,

“Yes. I did. And you also gotta keep in mind, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan is a champion because she’s that good. And you were this close to beating her. Not once. I saw it two or three times during that match. So, keep your hope up. Keep that spirit up. Because, come tomorrow, you will beat her.”

During the match on Raw, Liv took out Rey with a dropkick as the referee was distracted when Dominik gave Zelina Vega a steel chair to use in his favor. But she refused to utilize it and instead threw it to the face of Dominik to send him off the apron. Liv took advantage of this distraction and successfully hit the Ob-Livion finishing maneuver to secure the victory and retain her title.