Reason Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival Keeps Getting Postponed

The wrestling world thinks that it’s inevitable that we will witness Mercedes Mone arriving at All Elite Wrestling, at some point. That idea was first floated after the former WWE Superstar was seen in the crowd at AEW All In which was the first international stadium show for the company. WWE also removed her from their video package after that instance, essentially suggesting that a deal could have been talked about between her and AEW.

Months have passed since that instance and the former Legit Boss has not officially joined the AEW roster, and a specific reason has been notified for the delay. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that AEW could have postponed Mercedes Mone’s debut since she is yet to fully recover from her current injury.

Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return?

The former Sasha Banks suffered an ankle injury during NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May and has since been in a rehabilitation process. Reports already stated that she was initially slated to compete at AEW All In, but her injury prevented her from competing in that historic event which went down from the UK.

Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?

Mercedes Mone shares a good equation with All Elite Wrestling

However, it’s now been told that the relationship between Mercedes Mone and AEW is reportedly quite positive, with her being open to working with the promotion. Former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander has also indicated in recent times that the AEW women’s locker room is eager to face the veteran which was an essential tease of the upcoming arrival.

In early 2023, Mercedes Mone made her return to action for the first time since May 2022 to compete at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. She confronted Kairi after the IWGP Women’s Championship match. Down the road, she went to capture the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley the following month, but eventually, she lost it at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom in April.

AEW targeting former WWE Superstars isn’t a new trend but this is something that’s been happening since the company’s inception. Apart from Mercedes Mone, former top WWE female star Ronda Rousey is also currently on the company’s radar after she teamed up with Marina Shaffir for an ROH on HonorClub episode. Tony Khan has expressed interest in collaborating with the former UFC star and that option is still on the card.