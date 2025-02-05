Royal Rumble 2025 appeared to be that one exceptional event that saw Roman Reigns laving the scene unceremoniously. After the undisputed dominance that the Bloodline leader experienced over the past several years, this was something unexpected from the fans. However, WWE had its own motives to set up future plans for him, and here comes the needfulness of addressing an injury situation.

While Roman Reigns took no bad bump during the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, WWE promoted that he’s dealing with an injury. On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE commentator Michael Cole stated that he received a text message from the WWE Doctor saying that he doesn’t have sufficient information on the injury since the superstar in concern doesn’t like to give out major information unless he feels it.

WWE reportedly buying time for Roman Reigns before his next TV appearance

According to the latest updates from PWInsider Elite, WWE’s decision to announce Roman Reigns’ injury and the subsequent absence was all about showing off an actual injury. It was more about explaining why he won’t be on TV for a while.

“For EVERYONE who has asked, my belief is the Roman Reigns is ‘out of action’ reference made by Michael Cole was more of a way to explain his absence in the storylines short-term than anything else,” the report mentioned.

Cole further noted during his comments on Raw that as of Royal Rumble, all he knew was that the top WWE Superstar would be out of action for the foreseeable future due to the attack. However, he’s still expected to be a part of the Wrestlemania 41 match build following Elimination Chamber in early March which should lead him to feature in a triple threat match. For the spoiler about the planned match featuring him, you can click here.

The match-up build for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 41 should come as a result of his shocking Royal Rumble elimination, an extremely rare sight considering his dominance in recent years. Fans in attendance noticed that something was not right as he exited through the back, with a dazed and confused look on his face. This led to some widespread speculation over his health, but WWE was just planting seeds for future plans featuring him.