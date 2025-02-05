Originally planned for a title match at Wrestlemania 41 alongside The Rock and Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns is reportedly gearing up for another triple threat. With no title hanging in the balance, this match will be building upon immense hatred and personal beef over the contributing factor to the success of the WWE.

According to PWInsider, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match is the current plan for WrestleMania 41. This bout stems from the altercations these three experienced at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

As seen during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the same time after which Logan Paul eliminated Punk. Wrestlemania 41 build-ups then began with Reigns arguing with Punk as Rollins hit Reigns with a double foot stomp from behind. Rollins didn’t stop the attack as he proceeded to hit another stomp on Reigns, this time on top of the steel ring steps.

On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE commentator Michael Cole stated that he received a text message from the WWE Doctor saying that he doesn’t have sufficient information on Roman Reigns’ injury from the Royal Rumble and that all he knows is that the top WWE Superstar will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to the attack. As such, he’s expected to be a part of the Wrestlemania 41 match build following Elimination Chamber in early March.

With Reigns being away from the scene, CM Punk will get another shot at the main event spotlight for Wrestlemania 41 as he’s been inserted into the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Even Seth Rollins might end up competing in the match if he can beat Finn Balor in a Chamber qualifying match on Raw in a few weeks.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest