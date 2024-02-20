Cora Jade Changes Up Her Look Amid Injury Hiatus From WWE NXT TV

Cora Jade recently returned to WWE NXT after a long hiatus to grace television in late 2023 in the hope of going after the Women’s Title. After making a statement to the women’s division of the developmental brand, she was showing efforts to gain some momentum when another unfortunate incident sidelined her for an even longer period.

If the recent updates are to go by then Cora Jade has undergone surgery and she’s not coming back to NXT, anytime soon. As the hiatus continued, the young WWE Superstar took to her Instagram and uploaded a few photos of herself to show off a changed look. The gorgeous WWE Star was spotted with a noticeably darker hair color, and a different style, altogether than her last WWE television appearance.

“May God have mercy on my enemies because I won’t,” the caption stated.

May God have mercy on my enemies because I won’t pic.twitter.com/eIVy5ztFRk — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) February 18, 2024

During her previous time off from WWE NXT TV, last year, Cora Jade went through a surgical procedure to enhance her assets and showcased those on social media to go viral. Back then, she was dating one of the future star powers of the WWE, Bron Breakker. However, the two have since gone apart.

Cora Jade suffered a new injury in early 2024

An injury scare broke out during the January 12, 2024, WWE NXT live event around Cora Jade who had to be pulled out of a match. The recently returned star was having a match with the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the main event that had to be stopped due to the challenger suffering an injury and requesting to stop the match.

Bryan Alvarez later mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that the extent of Cora Jade’s injury remains unclear but it was a serious knee problem coming out of a torn ACL. The top WWE executives were concerned about this injury as per the following updates,

“Just telling me that they were questioning the method of training … Tegan Nox got two of them. One on each leg, I believe, right? … Just questioning, ‘What are they doing in training?’ Because, historically, women don’t get torn ACLs left and right … They train them very, very hard, which, in theory, is a good thing, but not if you’re gonna have this many injuries.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Since the mishap, Cora Jade went through surgery to fix things up in her knee but there’s no clear timeline available on the potential return date of the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.