WWE Raw: Tiffany Stratton Debuts New Entrance Music On February 19 Episode

Tiffany Stratton has entered the main roster fray which has essentially begun the next chapter of her career. After proving her skill sets on the developmental brand of the WWE, it is time for her to showcase these in the mainstay league as she’s heading onto the biggest match of her career, this weekend.

But before that, the former NXT Women’s champion came out with a brand new theme song on this week’s Raw that went down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California signaling that it would completely be a fresh start to her main roster run so that she could leave the NXT roots behind.

Tiffany Stratton appeared on WWE Raw for a short promo session as she came out to her new entrance song in a segment that pitted all the WWE superstars who had qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber, set to take place this Saturday at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth, Australia.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair argued over who would win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match in this segment. A brawl then broke out among them. Eventually, Nia Jax joined the brawl and took them out to make a statement to the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Tiffany Stratton qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup

A week ago, Tiffany Stratton defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 Match on Smackdown. Interference from Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma allowed Stratton to connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on her opponent to pick up the biggest win of her brief main roster run.

After her win, Tiffany Stratton seemed absolutely confident about winning the Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup and becoming the youngest woman in WWE history to win this gimmick match en route to Wrestlemania 40,

”I told everyone that SmackDown officially runs on Tiffy time, and are we even shocked that I qualified? Because I’m not. I just had a Tiffany epiphany — in Perth, Australia, I’m going to become the youngest-ever Elimination Chamber winner. That’s like history-making stuff. And could you imagine how mad everyone would be? I would love it.”