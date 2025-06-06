Upon joining All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm went on to become perhaps the most successful women’s talent in the promotion with four women’s championship reigns. Also, her Timeless character became an instant classic among the fans, which allowed her to showcase her true potential inside the ring. However, things were pretty different before she was in the WWE before leaving for AEW.

Before she was delivering hardcore matches in AEW against the likes of Mariah May, Toni Storm tried to find success in Vince McMahon’s WWE after spending most of her time at that point in WWE NXT UK. Her final feud in the company was against none other than Charlotte Flair by the end of 2021, where she did pick up some personal grudges with the top WWE Superstar.

Liv Morgan And Charlotte Flair Allegedly Pulled By WWE Before Queen Of The Ring Movie

Although Toni Storm has never spoken out publicly against Flair, she was done with the company by the time Flair hit her with a pie to the face at the ringside in a now-infamous segment. As such, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion would walk out of WWE shortly after that incident, and she had all the right reasons to do so.

AEW’s Toni Storm Touted To Be “The Greatest Actress In Hollywood”

Toni Storm agreed to do WWE segment to avoid getting fired

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Toni Storm explained that Flair wasn’t originally supposed to be hitting her with a pie on national television, but rather she was meant to rip her shirt off, leaving her embarrassed in her underwear. Whatever the produced segment was to offer, she was reluctantly okay with the segment since “people were being fired every single week” back then in the name of COVID-19 budget cuts.

“Well if you must know, I was actually quite happy with that segment that day because it was a lot better than the original idea,” Toni Storm said. “The original idea, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable with having my shirt ripped off or something like they wanted to do this whole angle where they ripped my shirt and I was going to be all embarrassed in my underwear, I guess, I don’t know.”

Toni Storm also added that there were people who fought back against the idea, but it’s unknown whether Charlotte Flair was amongst them. In a later conversation with Renee Paquette on an episode of The Sessions, the multi-time champion in AEW also clarified that the feud with Flair made her love go away from the wrestling business to the point she even thought about quitting the business forever.