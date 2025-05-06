Often touted as one of the most gorgeous in-ring personas to have stepped foot into a WWE ring, Torrie Wilson going away from the scene hurt a lot of professional wrestling fans, back in the days. With WWE still offering non-PG products in the late 2000s, fans were habituated to skin shows offered by the then-known WWE Divas.

At a time when the term Divas started to gain some momentum, the blonde-head decided to walk away from the scene. During a previous interview with Chris Van Vliet, Torrie Wilson admitted that the reason she asked for her release from WWE in 2008 was that she had to deal with a persistent back injury. She was at a phase unwilling to constantly travel on the road, which ultimately caused her to retire mere days after being granted her release.

Torrie Wilson once had surgery to fix her issues in the back

Torrie Wilson further mentioned how people played down her injuries, not realizing how she had to undergo back surgery due to issues she started having in 2008. As such, there would be moments that forced her to lie down for 45 minutes at a time due to the pain. Plus, she had to experience chiropractor sessions and take Vicodin to deal with those issues, which ultimately forced her to ask for the release.

“I was kind of at this chapter in my life where I was just kind of ready to not be traveling all the time,” Torrie Wilson said. “The person that I was dating had been fired, so it was nice to be home. I had just opened up a clothing store in Texas, I was like, ‘Okay I can do this, I don’t need to travel anymore,’ so I just basically asked if I could have my release.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Interestingly, just over a year after her release, Torrie Wilson was brought back by the WWE for WrestleMania 25 to compete in the “25 Years of WrestleMania” battle royal, which was originally promoted to crown Miss WrestleMania, but it was won by Santina, a female version played by Santino Marella. Three years later, she would be seen sitting in the crowd of WrestleMania 28, next to her then boyfriend, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

With WWE Women’s Evolution in full force, Torrie Wilson made more in-ring appearances, down the road, at the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble and then at the all-women Evolution Battle Royal in 2018. She also made a cameo at the 25th Anniversary of WWE Raw in January 2018, the same week of competing in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match.