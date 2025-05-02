For months now, fans have been eager to get confirmation on the status of WWE Draft 2025 which offers a shakeup to the active roster. Featuring the main roster superstars alongside talents from NXT, reshuffling the scene offers a totally fresh aspect to the scene which is likeable to most of the WWE Universe members and if reports are to be believed then it’s still on the card, as well.

However, due to a transfer window before the road to Wrestlemania 41 season and the fact that Raw, Smackdown, and NXT Superstars are often invading each other’s shows, the legitimacy of the Draft was in question for real. Irrespective of the ongoing WWE Draft 2025 is still believed to be internally listed to go down at one point.

Loaded schedule preventing WWE Draft 2025 from becoming a reality

As of this writing, figuring out the slot for WWE Draft 2025 is a whole lot of challenge for the WWE management. According to WrestleVotes Radio, the annual brand shake-up is still expected to take place in the future, this year but no exact date has been finalized. The problem arises with WWE’s calendar already overflowing with back-to-back premium live events and major shows.

“The calendar gets a little tricky here,” WrestleVotes explained the loaded scene prohibiting WWE Draft 2025 from happening. “You’re going to get Backlash next week [May 10th]. You’re going to get Saturday Night’s Main Event two weeks after that, you’re going to get Money in the Bank two weeks after that… three weeks after that, you get the Saudi Arabia show. Then, a week after that, you get the rumored Evolution show. And then you calm down a bit before SummerSlam.”

With so much ongoing from early May through July in the WWE calendar, the creative team of the company may have to get overboard to fit in WWE Draft 2025 and then get the new roster functional. As such, it would be a really hectic task to squeeze in the popular shake-up gimmick since it’s a multi-night event split across both Raw and SmackDown, and it also offers NXT call-ups.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider previously conducted a Q&A session and responded on the whereabouts of WWE Draft 2025 as he sounded positive about it being brought back shortly after Wrestlemania 41. Now that almost two weeks have passed by since the biggest premium live event of the year, doubts have arisen if it’s happening even in May.